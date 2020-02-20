Traffic

Proposal to increase Muni fares to be considered by SF transit officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Muni leaders are taking up a proposed fare increase.

The proposal would increase fares by a quarter. Adult riders would now pay $3.25 per ride. Clipper Card and MuniMobile riders would pay $2.75. Monthly passes would also go up from $81 to $87 by 2022.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor suggests congestion pricing; SFMTA approves parking proposals

Muni officials say they need the money to keep up with inflation and pay operating expenses. Riders who spoke to ABC7 News weren't so sure, "I feel like they raise fares every year," Said Eileen Earl. "It's been a lot since i've moved out here. Honestly, they don't run regularly enough to feel like the fare raise is warranted."

Tourists would be the most impacted by the fare hike. The fares on San Francisco's famed cable cars would go up by a dollar, to $9 per ride.

Some city leaders are questioning the proposal too. There are concerns an increase would discourage people from taking public transportation and some people may not be able to afford the new prices. Supervisor Dean Preston is calling for a MUNI fare freeze.

RELATED: New bill to integrate Bay Area public transportation, hopes to increase ridership
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscobusmunicommutingsfmtafare increase
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Suspect arrested after assault at Fremont gym, police say
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Uber driver fights off armed carjackers in SF
WATCH IN 60: Driver thwarts possible carjackers, Muni fares may rise
Show More
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
AccuWeather forecast: No signs of winter
KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Bay Area Democrats weigh in on latest debate
More TOP STORIES News