Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension in SF

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013, file photo, passengers board a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in Oakland, Calif. (AP)

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Transportation officials are about to take another crack at bringing BART down Geary Boulevard to the Richmond District, according to the Examiner.

There are 114,000 people ride Muni buses to and from downtown every day, the report says. That's nearly twice Caltrain's entire daily ridership of 65,095; it's also a quarter of BART's daily ridership of 432,000.

Attempts to extend BART down Geary have been made before. BART General Manager Bob Powers told the Examiner that an extension to Geary Boulevard will be examined in the agency's upcoming study of a second Transbay rail crossing.

According to Powers, in 15 years, BART's Transbay service will be "at capacity." So the need for this is very great.

