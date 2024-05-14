Joan Vassos announced as first-ever 'Golden Bachelorette'

Joan's time was cut short on 'The Golden Bachelor,' now she's got another shot at love

ABC announces its first ever "Golden Bachelorette." Joan Vassos second her shot at love!

ABC announces its first ever "Golden Bachelorette." Joan Vassos second her shot at love!

ABC announces its first ever "Golden Bachelorette." Joan Vassos second her shot at love!

ABC announces its first ever "Golden Bachelorette." Joan Vassos second her shot at love!

LOS ANGELES -- We have our "Golden Bachelorette!"

Joan Vassos, begins her journey to find love this fall on the highly-anticipated spinoff.

Vassos was a contestant on Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor." She and Gerry had a genuine connection, but she left the show early due to a family emergency with her daughter.

The 61-year old grandmother and school administrator from Maryland told On the Red Carpet at the "Golden Bachelor: Women Tell All" that she felt she didn't have closure with Gerry after leaving the show.

"I had all of this wonderful input on social media, all these people saying my story resonated with them," Vassos said.

Vasssos will begin her journey this fall. "The Golden Bachelorette" will air Wednesdays at 8PM EST/7PM CST on ABC, right before "Abbott Elementary."