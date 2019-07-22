central subway project

Report: San Francisco's Central Subway project in danger of running out of funds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's long-delayed Central Subway project is in danger of running out of money, according to an independent federal monitor's report obtained by the San Francisco Examiner.

CENTRAL SUBWAY: The never ending project

The MTA could soon spend its last federal dollar on the $1.6 billion project. That means the city will need to come up with the rest of the money to pay for the project.

Trains were supposed to run to a new Chinatown Station in December 2018, but the monitor says that might not happen until mid-2020.

See more stories on the Central Subway project
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscochinatownsubwayconstructionsubway constructioncentral subway project
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL SUBWAY PROJECT
New project manager to help finish Central Subway project in SF
SFMTA holds community meeting to discuss central subway project
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
Subway station taking shape below streets of San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News