Report: San Francisco's Central Subway project in danger of running out of funds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's long-delayed Central Subway project is in danger of running out of money, according to an independent federal monitor's report obtained by the San Francisco Examiner.The MTA could soon spend its last federal dollar on the $1.6 billion project. That means the city will need to come up with the rest of the money to pay for the project.Trains were supposed to run to a new Chinatown Station in December 2018, but the monitor says that might not happen until mid-2020.