Officials say Vasco Road near Byron has reopened after an SUV and big-rig crashed, causing a nearby field to catch on fire Monday afternoon.CHP officials say they received a call at 2:22 p.m. that a Jeep Compass SUV was traveling faster than the traffic ahead on south bound Vasco Road and it veered into the north bound lanes just before the crash.Officials say four people were taken to the hospital, two of them airlifted by helicopter, after the head-on collision. The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.