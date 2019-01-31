Aloha Friday: 'Iolani Palace

'Iolani Palace stands right in the center of a vital area of Honolulu. It's one of Oahu's most important historical places.Education Director Keahe Davis met up with ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma to share some of its history and, once inside, Drew realized how much there is to learn.The palace holds countless stories, filled with lavish details of life as a royal and the painful pieces of a monarchy's overthrow.But if the palace could tell its own story, we'd want to hear one from the throne room.Seeing 'Iolani Palace is impressive. Experiencing it is a royal treat.