Coronavirus Outbreak: San Francisco International Airport braces for European travel ban

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco International Airport was noticeably empty Friday morning, just hours before President Trump's ban on travel from 26 European countries goes into effect at 11:59 p.m."It's like a ghost town, New Orleans is the same way. It's a ghost town. It's a shame," said Steve Giordano.Giordano is making his way back to Vancouver. He stopped in the Bay Area to visit a friend after finishing a work trip in New Orleans.The international terminal was barren Friday morning.No need to have TSA Pre-check to get through security lines, they were empty.But for those who did show up confusion and frustration.Cornelia Kessler is trying to get back to Austria after a vacation in Hawaii. She said she was caught off guard by President Trump's ban on travel announced Wednesday night in an oval office address."First inform that travelers then make the ban and not make a ban so nobody can go home," said Kessler, about the President's swift and unexpected announcement.While there is no ban on travel to Europe currently, her flight by Swiss Airlines is canceled - the ripple effect of airlines bracing to take a hit.Others are having a tough time getting airlines to call them back.It's been reported that airlines are experiencing longer than normal wait times and many wave ticket change and cancellation fees.Shannon Harkless came to the SFO to speak to someone directly after her group of 20 women she is a part of decided to postpone a vacation to Phuket, Thailand.She waited four hours for a call back from Emirates airlines and said she never got one."They did not call me back. I called them back and it was 45 minutes to tell me they were unable to do anything" said Harkless.With the State Department recommending Americans not travel abroad, there are worry restrictions on travel from state-to-state that could be next by the Trump.Trump suggested at the White House Thursday that banning travel to certain states is an option that's on the table."We haven't discussed that yet - is it a possibility yes?" said President Trump, "If somebody gets a little out of control if an area gets too hot."Frequent flyers like Giordano are concerned."I think it's an overreaction personally," he said.And with fewer passengers moving through SFO, vendors are also taking a hit.Sophear Touch is a baggage wrapper at the international terminal and says business has slowed drastically."Could be a hundred bags to wrap every single day before, but now it's just really like 10, 20" said Touch.