YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Have you ever wanted to skydive over Yosemite? Now you can

'Skydive Yosemite' invites you to take an adventurous dive 13,000 feet above one of the nation's most picturesque national parks.

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. --
'Skydive Yosemite' is now open for jumping. According to their Facebook page, this has been a yearlong effort to get everything ready for bookings.

There are several skydiving packages available on their website.

The most expensive $299 package lets you skydive from 13,000 feet. It includes a flight above Yosemite National Park with views of El Capitan and Half Dome with a nearly 60-second freefall.

For $199 you can drop 8,000 feet which includes a flight with views of the Sierra and a 15-second freefall drop.

A preview video of what the experience is like is one of the top posts on their Facebook page.



The facility also lists an offer for Marriage Proposals. They will place a large "Will You Marry Me" Banner in the landing area. According to their website, "you and yours will land next to the banner, the rest is in your hands..."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Yosemite National Park.
