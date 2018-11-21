THANKSGIVING

Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Millions are packing the roads to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Here are some tips on the best and worst times to leave for your holiday road trip. (KGO-TV)

The Thanksgiving holiday traffic is already here and today will be the worst time to hit the road.

Google Maps released a report based on all the data it has collected from drivers in years past.

It says the best time to leave for your holiday road trip in the Bay Area is 3 a.m. Wednesday (Yes, it's already too late if you're just reading this now). The worst time to leave is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Wet Wednesday could mean tougher Thanksgiving travel

AAA says the largest delays today will be nearly 4 times normal drive times.

They predict the worst commute in the Bay Area is going to be this afternoon on I-680 North between exits 8 to 21. That's from Milpitas through the Sunol Grade up toward the Dublin-Pleasanton area and I-580.

The good news about having all that traffic, you won't have to worry about getting a speeding ticket.

The Thanksgiving weekend is a Maximum Enforcement Period for the CHP, so you'll see a lot of officers on the road looking for traffic violations and drunk drivers.

Check traffic maps and drive times here.
