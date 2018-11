Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel

The Thanksgiving holiday traffic is already here and today will be the worst time to hit the road. Google Maps released a report based on all the data it has collected from drivers in years past.It says the best time to leave for your holiday road trip in the Bay Area is 3 a.m. Wednesday (Yes, it's already too late if you're just reading this now). The worst time to leave is 4 p.m. Wednesday. AAA says the largest delays today will be nearly 4 times normal drive times.They predict the worst commute in the Bay Area is going to be this afternoon on I-680 North between exits 8 to 21. That's from Milpitas through the Sunol Grade up toward the Dublin-Pleasanton area and I-580.The good news about having all that traffic, you won't have to worry about getting a speeding ticket.The Thanksgiving weekend is a Maximum Enforcement Period for the CHP, so you'll see a lot of officers on the road looking for traffic violations and drunk drivers.