Coronavirus California

Health officials fear next COVID-19 surge as Bay Area travelers return from holiday trips

By Cornell Barnard
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Despite the pandemic and pleas from public health experts, millions of holiday travelers are returning from family get-togethers across the country and here in the Bay Area.

Michael Garrick from San Leandro just arrived back in the Bay Area wearing a mask and face shield, after a trip to LA to spend Christmas with family.

"It was different, we didn't see friends outside our bubble, still had a really good time," said Garrick.

VIDEO: Holiday travelers arriving in Bay Area say they'll quarantine for Christmas, if they have to
EMBED More News Videos

Less than a week before Christmas, it's normally a time when many families head out to spend time with friends and relatives. But this year is anything but normal and travel is discouraged by the state.



Michael says he plans to quarantine after his trip. That's what health officials are urging travelers arriving back in the Bay Area to do.

A recorded announcement repeatedly plays at SFO, telling travelers that San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties require a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

"I'm definitely quarantining, it's almost selfish to travel but it's hard because sometimes family is all we have," said Savannah Ruzicka from Seattle.

MORE: Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant

Despite warnings from health officials, the TSA says millions of people have been passing through airport security checkpoints nationwide - the most since the start of the pandemic.

Travel through the holiday season is expected to be down nearly 30% this year. 616,000 travelers were screened at airports on Christmas day. That's about a 75% drop from 2019.

But with Christmas in the rear view and New Years on the way, the numbers are expected to ramp back up. Health officials fear a coming surge on top of the surge we're already seeing.

"The expectation is we'll keep seeing these record days of cases, hospitalizations around the country will continue to hit record levels and unfortunately the numbers of deaths will drive us to really horrific milestones in the coming months," said epidemiologist Dr. John Brownstein.

WATCH:Should a 'vaccine passport' be required? Experts weigh in on future of eating out, boarding flights, and more
EMBED More News Videos

It's the dream on the horizon, a world without masks, where you glide through the airport or sit down to dinner wherever you want. The question now is, will you need a so-called "vaccine passport" to get there?



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan francisco international airportair traveltravelcoronavirus californiacoronavirusholiday travelcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: CA reports more than 50,000 new cases
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs pandemic relief bill
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' after US' deadliest month: experts
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
Show More
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
AccuWeather forecast: Overnight showers in Bay Area
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News