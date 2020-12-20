Coronavirus California

Holiday travelers arriving in Bay Area say they'll quarantine for Christmas, if they have to

By Cornell Barnard
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Less than a week before Christmas, it's normally a time when many families head out to spend time with friends and relatives. But this year is anything but normal and travel is discouraged by the state. A travel quarantine for two local counties is now in effect.

RELATED: San Francisco orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers amid COVID-19 surge

Laronica Fisher and her mom Jenny are enjoying a holiday reunion at baggage claim at SFO. Jenny's plane just arrived from Atlanta.

"If they want me to quarantine, I will. I'm just glad to be here," said Jenny Francois.

Laronica lives in San Joaquin County where COVID-19 cases are surging, as for her holiday plans.

"We're staying at home most of the time, mom's a senior so I'm concerned her being out in the public," said Laronica Fisher.

SFO was fairly quiet on Saturday afternoon. But the TSA reports more than one million travelers were screened nationally on Friday.

RELATED: Lake Tahoe travel: CA side closing for weeks after region enters shelter-in-place order

Reminders are everywhere about a mandatory travel quarantine now in effect.

"San Francisco and Santa Clara County now require a 10 day quarantine upon arrival. Other Bay Area counties have other restrictions," said a recorded message at SFO.

San Francisco's order took effect Friday. It a ten day quarantine for anyone traveling outside San Francisco or Santa Clara Counties.

Penny White just arrived from Salt Lake City.

"I'm staying at my sisters in San Francisco, we'll quarantine together," said White.

RELATED: Should a 'vaccine passport' be required? Experts weigh in on future of eating out, boarding flights, and more
EMBED More News Videos

It's the dream on the horizon, a world without masks, where you glide through the airport or sit down to dinner wherever you want. The question now is, will you need a so-called "vaccine passport" to get there?



The travel quarantine is mandatory but will the city enforce it? The answer is likely no. Instead, officials hope travelers will do the right thing.

"Only when things get out of control is when we'll take stronger action," said Francis Zamora, Chief of Staff at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

Zamora says for now it's about outreach and education.

Patrice Christianson's family survived COVID-19. She believes people need to stay at home but she doesn't believe a quarantine will work.

"We've got to find a balance so people can survive and live, otherwise they're not going to do any of it, that's where I feel like we are," she said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsouth san franciscosan francisco international airporthealthbuilding a better bay areaholidaycoronavirus californiaair traveltravelcoronaviruschristmasstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
Couple transforms their home into life-size gingerbread house
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall, police say
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
SJSU beats Boise State in MWC championship
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
Wildlife officials use DNA test to link 3 coyote attacks
Show More
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
George Floyd makes cover of National Geographic
Man shot, killed outside Wells Fargo bank in San Mateo
Marine Mammal Center rescue sea lion trapped under boat in SF
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
More TOP STORIES News