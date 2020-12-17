Coronavirus California

San Francisco orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers amid COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday a public health order that includes a mandatory quarantine of 10 days for anyone traveling, moving or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The order also discourages any non-essential travel within the 10-county Bay Area region.

There is an exception for those who are traveling for certain critical activities, such as medical professionals, first responders, and those traveling for official government business, or essential infrastructure work. There is also an exception for those traveling for medical care or travel required by a court order, such as transferring custody of a child. Visit this page for a full list of exemptions.

"COVID-19 cases are surging in San Francisco and across the country. Hospitals in the Bay Area are close to being overwhelmed," said Mayor Breed. "We must do whatever we can to contain the virus and stop its circulation in our community. Now is not the time to travel and risk being exposed or exposing others. We need to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones and make sure that we can celebrate together when this is over."

The travel order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. It may be extended as necessary if the surge continues.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoair traveltravelcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
COVID-19 updates: Record number of CA deaths, SF travel quarantine
Survey shows Black Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours
CA has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 updates: Record number of CA deaths, SF travel quarantine
Coronavirus: 2 people dying every hour in LA Co., health officer says
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
Central Valley deputies surprise drivers with cash
Show More
Survey shows Black Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hot Cop of the Castro' starting new life after jail
Grocery worker bitten by coyote in Lafayette
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary: Sources
More TOP STORIES News