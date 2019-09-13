Report: BART operators warn new cars could trap passengers during an emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART says it is working with the union representing train operators after some employees raised safety questions about the agency's new train cars.Operators are worried about locked end doors on some cars that prevent people from walking from one car to the next.Those cars are ones that have an operator's cab -- and the agency is locking cab doors when those cars are used in the middle of a train set.Operators tell the Examiner that poses a safety problem when passengers need to get from one car to the next.BART says the design is safe, but will work with the union to address their concerns.Other subway systems, like New York City's, have a similar set-up.