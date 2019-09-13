Travel

Report: BART operators warn new cars could trap passengers during an emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART says it is working with the union representing train operators after some employees raised safety questions about the agency's new train cars.

Operators are worried about locked end doors on some cars that prevent people from walking from one car to the next.

RELATED: BART's 'fleet of the future' will be built in Pittsburg

Those cars are ones that have an operator's cab -- and the agency is locking cab doors when those cars are used in the middle of a train set.

Operators tell the Examiner that poses a safety problem when passengers need to get from one car to the next.

BART says the design is safe, but will work with the union to address their concerns.

Other subway systems, like New York City's, have a similar set-up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscopublic transportationcommutingbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
East Bay braces for hot weather
Show More
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Univ. of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy after viral T-shirt
More TOP STORIES News