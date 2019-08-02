SFO to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a few weeks, you will no longer be able to buy plastic water bottles at SFO. A new rule will ban restaurants and vending machines from selling single-use plastic water bottles.
That means if you want water, you'll have to buy a refillable aluminum or glass bottle or bring your own bottle to fill up at the fountain.
This is part of SFO's plan to cut carbon emissions, energy use and landfill waste by 20-21.
The ban begins August 20.
