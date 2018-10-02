TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

Southwest launches airfare sale (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines' fares have taken a tumble to below $100 round-trip, just in time for you to book travel to that winter wonderland or island paradise you've always dreamed of.

The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday to book a ticket.

A one-way fare starts at $49. They go up to $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 - 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 - 2/13/19.

Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions and dates on international travel.
