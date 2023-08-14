Tourist walks across Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill water bottle

Bad idea! A woman stunned onlookers as she walked across the Trevi Fountain and used one of Rome's most iconic tourist attractions to fill up her water bottle.

ROME -- A woman left a group of tourists stunned when she used one of the most famous fountains in the world to fill up her water bottle.

Video circulating on social media shows the woman trespassing at the historic Trevi Fountain in Rome last month, prompting a guard to escort her away.

Lex Jones, who was visiting the popular tourist site, recorded the incident and told Storyful, "there were signs all over saying that's not allowed," adding "I was just like, wow, this is crazy so I started videoing it."

The footage shows a guard talking to the woman before eventually leading her away.

According to Jones, the woman "kept trying to explain her side and didn't really understand why she was in trouble."

Millions of tourists visit the Trevi Fountain every year and throw coins into its waters, making it one of the most beloved landmarks in Rome.