Tropical Storm Hilary: Bay Area first responders help SoCal, newlyweds pivot indoors

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is feeling the ripple effects of Tropical Storm Hilary, swiftwater rescue teams from the North and East Bay are in the southland assisting first responders in the aftermath. Meantime we're also hearing from a local newlywed couple, whose wedding near San Diego didn't exactly go as planned during the storm.

Swiftwater rescue teams from Marin and Sonoma counties were testing equipment, which may be needed across Southern California in wake of Hilary.

"We do have some road closures in the area here, so residents are affected as some of the streams start to go down, rivers start to go down," said Marin County Battalion Chief Bret McTigue.

Rescue team 11 is staging near the grapevine in Kern County ready to deploy to L.A. or Palm Springs where flooding has been an issue.

"So when you have large debris flows, which affects towns it's pretty significant we're waiting to see where those impacts are," said McTigue.

Urban Search and Rescue Team 4 from Oakland and the East Bay is in Riverside County, helping local fire departments assess storm damage where flood water is running off.

"Sometimes you've got to roll with the punches, make the best out of any situation," said Joe Vojtko.

Newlyweds Joe and Monica Vojtko from Walnut Creek rolled with every punch from Tropical Storm Hillary, their outdoor dream wedding near San Diego on Sunday was forced to pivot indoors to a barn.

"When you pick a wedding date a year in advance especially in San Diego, the last thing on your mind is it's going to be in the middle of a hurricane," Joe said.

Some guests were no-shows because flights were canceled but even with all the rain, Monica says it was a perfect day..

"In my culture, rain is a sign of good luck and we got a ton of rain, I mentioned to Joe we should buy a lottery ticket," said Monica.

