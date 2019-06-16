Two Bay Area men arrested after police chase, deadly crash in Modesto

https://t.co/sgxT2PyxAG Two in custody after collision leaves two pedestrians dead at 14th and D Streets. pic.twitter.com/rdfpu20Kug — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 15, 2019

UPDATE: Two suspects have been booked into Stanislaus County Jail in relation to this morning’s investigation at 14th and D St. Rodney Quiros, 24, of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo, 22, of Daly City we’re booked on multiple charges including homicide and attempted homicide. pic.twitter.com/gHlEfi0XrD — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 15, 2019

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men from Daly City and San Francisco are facing several charges after a crash that killed two people in Modesto.Antonio Gazo, 22, and Rodney Quiros, 24, were taken into custody shortly after the crash early Saturday morning.Modesto Police said they tried to pull Gazo and Quiros over after finding out the car they were in was stolen. A chase ensued, and police said the suspects fired shots at them.The car jumped a curb and crashed near a taco truck, killing two bystanders.Police said Gazo and Quiros ran from the scene but were quickly arrested.Two guns were recovered from the car.The men were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.