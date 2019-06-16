Two Bay Area men arrested after police chase, deadly crash in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men from Daly City and San Francisco are facing several charges after a crash that killed two people in Modesto.

Antonio Gazo, 22, and Rodney Quiros, 24, were taken into custody shortly after the crash early Saturday morning.

Modesto Police said they tried to pull Gazo and Quiros over after finding out the car they were in was stolen. A chase ensued, and police said the suspects fired shots at them.

The car jumped a curb and crashed near a taco truck, killing two bystanders.

Police said Gazo and Quiros ran from the scene but were quickly arrested.

Two guns were recovered from the car.

The men were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.


