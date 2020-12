Uber, Uber Eats add new fees as result of voters passing Prop 22

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The next time you use Uber, or order Uber Eats, it'll cost more.Uber started charging new fees on Monday of this week.The added fees range from 30 cents to two dollars, depending on the service and location.Starting Wednesday, DoorDash is also making some price changes.They're raising its service fee on deliveries and adjusting promotion plans such as "DashPass."The fee increase helps Uber and DoorDash cover the costs of new benefits for its workers, which is a result of voters passing Proposition 22 last month.