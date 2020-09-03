Education

Court bars UC schools from using SATs in admissions: What should your child do?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Bay Area parents are confused after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman handed down a ruling, effectively barring the University of California system from considering applicants' SAT or ACT scores.

The lawsuit was brought by Public Counsel, on behalf of students with disabilities who argue they do not have equal access to testing, hence the test must not be used as a criterion in the process.

The ruling comes at a time when the UC system, with its ten campuses, had already opted a test-optional policy after the onset of the pandemic.

RELATED: University of California requires flu vaccination for students, faculty and staff

In fact, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz and UC Irvine recently committed to piloting a test-free policy this application year.

So, now what? High school seniors are in the process of applying to UC's, so how does this change the landscape for them?

Should they even try to take the SAT or ACT exam?

Finding a test site is a challenge for many now in California, with some schools planning to host the test and others not.
Lauren Cook, Dean of College Advising at the Jewish Community High School of the Bay in San Francisco talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" at 3 pm about what your student needs to know.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaschool testinguchigh schoolcollegestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
CA legislators demand emergency audit of EDD
Battling COVID-19 Oakland's Fruitvale District, a Bay Area hot spot
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Oakland's treasured Fairyland holds fundraiser for 70th birthday
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Removal begins of century-old tree in Pleasanton
Officer charged in fatal San Leandro Walmart shooting, police say
More TOP STORIES News