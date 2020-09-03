Court bars UC schools from using SATs in admissions: What should your child do?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Bay Area parents are confused after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman handed down a ruling, effectively barring the University of California system from considering applicants' SAT or ACT scores.
The lawsuit was brought by Public Counsel, on behalf of students with disabilities who argue they do not have equal access to testing, hence the test must not be used as a criterion in the process.
The ruling comes at a time when the UC system, with its ten campuses, had already opted a test-optional policy after the onset of the pandemic.
In fact, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz and UC Irvine recently committed to piloting a test-free policy this application year.
So, now what? High school seniors are in the process of applying to UC's, so how does this change the landscape for them?
Should they even try to take the SAT or ACT exam?
Finding a test site is a challenge for many now in California, with some schools planning to host the test and others not.
Lauren Cook, Dean of College Advising at the Jewish Community High School of the Bay in San Francisco talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" at 3 pm about what your student needs to know.
