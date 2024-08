How Bay Area-developed app could help detect early-onset dementia

A new smartphone app developed by UCSF researchers may be a game-changer for detecting a form of dementia hitting people under 60.

A new smartphone app developed by UCSF researchers may be a game-changer for detecting a form of dementia hitting people under 60.

A new smartphone app developed by UCSF researchers may be a game-changer for detecting a form of dementia hitting people under 60.

A new smartphone app developed by UCSF researchers may be a game-changer for detecting a form of dementia hitting people under 60.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new smartphone app developed in the Bay Area may be a game-changer for detecting a form of dementia hitting people under 60.

It's not on the market yet, but it holds a lot of promise.

UCSF clinical neuropsychologist and associate professor, Dr. Adam Staffaroni joined ABC7 News to talk about the research.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live