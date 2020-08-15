unemployment

Arrests underway in unemployment scam at San Mateo Co. Jail, sources say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sources tell ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes that arrests are underway right now in a big unemployment scam.

Eleven inmates at San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City allegedly used county laptops for phony unemployment claims, to the tune of $300,000.

Sources tell Noyes that arrest warrants are being served on 21 accomplices in Lathrop and Mountain House.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

