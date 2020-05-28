unemployment

Coronavirus in US: Millions more likely sought unemployment even as layoffs slow

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is set to sketch its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but have slowed as states increasingly allow businesses to reopen.

Even with companies calling some laid-off employees back to work, millions more likely filed for unemployment benefits last week after nearly 39 million sought aid in the previous nine weeks as the coronavirus paralyzed the economy.

The pace of layoffs has declined for seven straight weeks, a sign that the cratering of the job market may have bottomed out. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous.

The job cuts reflect an economy that was seized by the worst downturn since the Great Depression after the virus forced the widespread shutdown of businesses. The economy is thought to be shrinking in the April-June quarter at an annual rate approaching 40%. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Here's how California's unemployment extension program works
Wash. unemployment fraud a warning to other states amid coronavirus
CA unemployed workers who exhausted benefits allowed to reapply
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
SF preschool makes major changes to reopen safely
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Are you ready? Mixture of excitement, worry as people brace for return to work
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Show More
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
We break down Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say
East Bay gym owner defies shelter-in-place, reopens amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News