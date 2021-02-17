Lunar New Year ox statue vandalized in San Francisco, missing a horn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone vandalized a Lunar New Year statue of an ox in San Francisco's Union Square.The colorful statue is now missing one of its horns.San Francisco police say they are investigating the vandalism, which happened Sunday night, close to midnight.Tuesday, we asked San Francisco Mayor London Breed about the numerous incidents recently that have targeted the Asian American community. She says it is a much bigger issue than just the attacks."We still have a number of challenges around violence in general and what I don't want this to be is a divisive issue," said Mayor Breed. "The African American community in this city stands in solidarity with our Asian brothers and sisters."The San Francisco Police department is asking for help in tracking down those responsible for vandalizing the ox statue.They ask that anyone with any information about this incident to contact the SFPD at 415.575.4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.