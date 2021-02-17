lunar new year

Lunar New Year ox statue vandalized in San Francisco, missing a horn

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone vandalized a Lunar New Year statue of an ox in San Francisco's Union Square.

The colorful statue is now missing one of its horns.

RELATED: 'We are not targets': Hundreds rally in SF to condemn violence against Asian-American community

San Francisco police say they are investigating the vandalism, which happened Sunday night, close to midnight.

Tuesday, we asked San Francisco Mayor London Breed about the numerous incidents recently that have targeted the Asian American community. She says it is a much bigger issue than just the attacks.

"We still have a number of challenges around violence in general and what I don't want this to be is a divisive issue," said Mayor Breed. "The African American community in this city stands in solidarity with our Asian brothers and sisters."

RELATED: Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change

The San Francisco Police department is asking for help in tracking down those responsible for vandalizing the ox statue.

They ask that anyone with any information about this incident to contact the SFPD at 415.575.4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscochinatownvandalismracismasian americanlunar new yearinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Oakland Chinatown rally against violence draws large crowd
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland woman attacked by 4 suspects in brazen theft
Oakland PD restores community resource officers to Chinatown
Oakland celebrates Lunar New Year amid calls for police support
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum
Blue Shield contract faces criticism over algorithm
Hundreds volunteer to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
SF shooting investigation prompts shelter-in-place order
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Show More
New bill to provide recourse for online sexploitation victims
3-year-old bitten by coyote walking with mom in East Bay
Mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
90-year-old walks 6 miles through snow for COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News