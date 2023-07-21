Taiwan-bound United flight turns around, returns to SFO due to disruptive passenger, airline says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A United flight bound for Taiwan had to return to San Francisco International Airport on Thursday due to a disruptive passenger, according to airline officials.

FlightAware shows flight 871 took off from SFO just before 3 p.m. but two hours into the flight it turned around.

Airline officials say law enforcement officials met the aircraft when it arrived at SFO and removed the passenger.

At this time, United and authorities have not released details on the behavior of the passenger nor what unfolded during the flight.

