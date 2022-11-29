UC academic researchers, postdoc scholars reach tentative deal; bargaining continues for others

A tentative agreement has been reached in the statewide University of California strike - the largest higher education strike in U.S. history.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The union representing some 48,000 postdoctoral students, researchers, and instructors at 10 University of California campuses says its bargaining teams reached tentative agreements on new contracts.

In an email, university officials say they have reached tentative agreements with the United Auto Workers (UAW) on new five-year contracts for UC postdoctural scholars and academic researchers.

The workers walked off the job Nov. 14 demanding better pay and benefits.

The new contracts discuss several key issues including fair compensation, job security and paid family leave, officials said.

"Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC's research activities and we are very pleased to have reached agreements that honor their many important contributions," said Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations. "These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country."

The University of California Office of the President's provided insight in an email on the tentative agreement for the postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers:

Postdoctoral Scholars

Compensation:

Implementation of a new salary scale by April 1, 2023, which will result in average salary increases of 8% for all postdocs;

Annual pay increases each October, with an increase of approximately 7.5% in the first year and 3.5% in each of the remaining years;

Annual experience-based pay increases of 3.7% for eligible postdocs.

Child care:

Up to $2500 annual reimbursement for child care expenses with flexibility to use funds for child care expenses related to professional travel;

Annual $100 increases in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Appointments : Two-year initial appointments (up from one year) followed by one-year reappointments.

Paid Family Leave : Effective Jan. 1, 2023, a new special Postdoc Paid Leave program of 8 weeks of 100% paid family leave for all Postdocs.

Respectful work environment : New contract provision to address abusive conduct and a dispute resolution process.

Transit :

Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program;

UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s);

Formation of a joint labor-management committee to explore additional measures.

Academic Researchers

Compensation : Pay increases of 4.5% in the first year, 3.5% in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th years; and 4% in the 5th year.

Appointments : All reappointments no longer have exceptions for less than minimum length.

Paid leave :

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, 8 weeks 100% pay for family care and bonding for eligible Academic Researchers;

Increased bereavement leave.

Respectful work environment : New contract provision to address abusive conduct and provide a dispute resolution process.

Transit:

Access to a pre-tax program to pay for transit costs and an e-bike purchase discount program;

UC agrees to attempt to negotiate reduced-fee or no-fee access to regional transit system(s);

Formation of a joint UC-UAW committee to explore additional measures.

The union says the deal will be put up for a vote, but the strike will continue until the contract is ratified.

UC officials say once ratified by union members, the new contracts will be effective through Sept. 30, 2027.