University of Pennsylvania names interim president after weekend resignation of Liz Magill

Dr. J. Larry Jameson currently leads the two entities that make up Penn Medicine.

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Pennsylvania has named an interim president after the weekend resignation of Liz Magill.

J. Larry Jameson, M.D., Ph.D., the executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine, will hold the position until a permanent president is named.

J. Larry Jameson (Source: med.upenn.edu)

The unanimous decision by the board came during a meeting Tuesday afternoon that lasted just a few minutes.

"A consummate university citizen and the longest-serving current dean, Dr. Jameson is a collaborative, innovative and visionary leader," said Julie Beren Platt, the interim chair of the board of trustees.

Jameson has held those positions, which collectively make up Penn Medicine, since July 2011, according to his biography on UPenn.edu.

Magill's departure was announced Saturday amid pressure from donors and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say under repeated questioning that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.

Penn president Liz Magill, Board Chair Scott Bok resign amid firestorm over House testimony

The Ivy League school's board of trustees, Scott Bok - who supported Magill - also resigned immediately during a trustees meeting Saturday evening.