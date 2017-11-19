Food & Drink

7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

If you're looking to shake things up this holiday season, take a look a these not so traditional Thanksgiving dinner options.

1. Hot Cheetos turkey

Reynolds Kitchen posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating. The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.

EMBED More News Videos

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner.



2. Pringles Thanksgiving flavored chips
Pringles' new Thanksgiving dinner options include eight flavors of chips: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and creamed corn. The chips are packaged in a TV dinner-style tray with separate sections for different chips.

3. Pumpkin Pie Pops
If you're looking for a creamy and cold snack after Thanksgiving dinner, Pumpkin Pie recipe has you covered.

4. Turkey and cranberry cupcakes
A local bakery in Los Angeles came up with this fun flavor. The cupcakes aren't made with turkey, but turkey gravy. It's stuffed with cranberry relish; then a cranberry cream cheese icing is delicately layered on top.

5. Leftover pizza
Here's a fun way to use your Thanksgiving day leftovers. Top your pie with sweet potatoes, ham, cheese, eggs, turkey and whatever else you can find.

6. Tofurky & Gravy soda

Jones Soda Co., famous for their limited edition holiday concoctions, rolled out this fun soda a few years ago. The Tofurky & Gravy flavor is vegan friendly and sugar free.

7. Turkey dinner layer cake
What may look like a cake is actually the one-stop shop Thanksgiving meal. The cake has alternating layers of stuffing, ground turkey mixed with instant oatmeal, frosted with mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, and topped with marshmallows.
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodielets eatthanksgivingturkey
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Santa Clara Co. hospitals could be full in 3 weeks, Dr. Cody warns
How to calculate risk of hosting Thanksgiving dinner
Police respond to Wisconsin mall after reports of gunshots
Ski resorts open with new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Show More
Tyson suspends managers who allegedly bet on workers getting COVID
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Outdoor dining still allowed, but is it safe?
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
Supervisor, infectious disease expert argue against CA curfew
More TOP STORIES News