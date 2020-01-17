Personal Finance

US Bank's 'Made in the Bay Area' food truck rolls into town

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special food truck tour is happening in the Bay Area right now and you can get free food and learn about U.S. Bank's mobile app. U.S. Bank has partnered with Bay Area restaurants to showcase delicious food and how U.S. Bank can assist with small business through the U.S. Bank mobile app.

You can find a U.S Bank food truck near you by clicking here.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscobankmoneysmall businesspersonal financeappbanksloans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News