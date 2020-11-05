vote 2020

2020 Election: Why is it taking so long to count votes? The answer is simple

By Alix Martichoux
As eager Americans sit on the edge of their seats, some are asking why it's taking so long to count ballots in this presidential election.

In some cases, the answer is very simple: It takes longer to open envelopes.

When you vote in person, your ballot usually goes straight into the machine, being processed and counted on the spot. But with mail-in ballots, a few simple (but surprisingly time consuming) steps are added to the process. Someone has to open the envelope and flatten out your ballot. Someone also has to verify your signature matches the one on file.

RELATED: Live updates as Trump, Biden race to 270 electoral votes

All of that is routine, but just takes more time. And this election cycle, a record-breaking number of ballots were cast by mail.

In Pennsylvania, things are delayed even more because the state wasn't allowed to start the process of verifying and counting ballots until Election Day. Pennsylvania is the state with the most votes left to count, as of Thursday.

Some states, like Nevada, are also continuing to accept any mail-in ballots that arrive by Tuesday, Nov. 10, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. That means votes are still trickling in, and all of those will be counted. However, Clark County, Nevada's most populous county, believes the "bulk" of all votes will be counted by the end of the weekend.

Remember, just because things take time doesn't mean anything is awry. Election officials have been asking for patience before the vote counting even started. They're taking their time to make sure everything is done properly, they say.

Despite President Donald Trump's request to "STOP THE COUNT!" on Twitter Thursday morning, elections officials nationwide have vowed they will continue to count every eligible vote that has been cast.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvanianevadadonald trumpelection resultsvotingvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
SJ code enforcement inspector charged with sexual assault, extortion
Parts of Bay Area under threat of thunderstorms this weekend
Show More
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
Political, legal experts weigh-in after Trump sues 3 states
5 more states legalize marijuana for adults on Election Day
Dungeness crab season delayed in Bay Area to protect whales
More TOP STORIES News