Bay Area lawmakers call for changes to gun laws after deadly TX school shooting

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of Congress representing parts of the Bay Area say enough is enough - they are demanding action be done to stop more mass shootings.

"There is no reason an 18-year-old should be allowed to go out and buy a semi-automatic weapon," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "The house has passed target laws so we have red flag laws that take away weapons, and the Senate hasn't acted."

Following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 19 children dead, lawmakers don't think there's much hope for change. Any revisions to gun laws face a strong battle in the nation's capital. However, it is not preventing those wanting change to stand down.

"This was a horrific act of violence," said Rep. John Garamendi. "What we need are legislators, senators, representatives and members of Congress with enough courage to say 'I care more about children than I care about guns.'"

The suspect who committed the shooting bought an AR15-style rifle just days after he turned 18. There are many concerns about his mental health and how he was allowed to purchase a firearm. That is what lawmakers in the Bay Area want to prevent from happening again.

"We have to say this will never happen again," Garamendi said. "We know what to do. We know we have too many guns on the street and we know people with mental illness have these guns."

