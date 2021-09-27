COVID vaccine boosters now available for those eligible across Bay Area

The waiting area in a Walnut Creek Walgreens- all here to get their COVID booster shot. The booster is now available and recommended for older Americans and those whose health is compromised. You need to have received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago. pic.twitter.com/WU1VhSwUcL — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 27, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area residents wanting the COVID vaccine booster sprang into action Monday now that the CDC has recommended it and drug stores are offering it.As of 7 a.m. Monday, the first available appointment for a booster at the Walgreens in Walnut Creek on Ygnacio Valley Boulevard was 7:45 a.m.John Hoenninger was one of the first to receive the booster at the store Monday morning."It's been since February that I had my second shot, which is more than six months. I know it wears off, gradually diminishes its potency so I want to get in right now and increase my ability to avoid getting infected," he said.The boosters are recommended for those who are at risk because of preexisting medical conditions and those who are older than 65, many of whom have grandchildren they are worried about."I have one grandkid that's 3 years old and one is 1 and a half. They can't get the shot yet obviously so we need to be extra careful around them, that's the main concern," said Ron Glas of Concord.The only booster approved right now is from Pfizer. The head of the CDC said on Good Morning America Monday that those who received Moderna and J&J should not panic, that your time is coming and there is no rush."This is a very slow wane. There is no urgency to go get your booster immediately. Walk, don't run, to your booster appointment and we will look at the Moderna and J&J data in very short order," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.She is more concerned about the 70 million Americans who are not vaccinated.Those in the vaccinated crowd already seem convinced that they need the booster."They talk about the effects fading over time. I expect we'll probably get these shots like flu shots- once a year. They aren't going to last forever so I expect I will be back here in a year," Glas said.He told us now that he has the booster, he will be more likely to eat indoors or go see a show.