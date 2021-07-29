building a better bay area

Bay Area companies, big and small, issue vaccine mandates as Pres. Biden announces new incentives

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area companies, big and small, issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pres. Joe Biden announced new incentives on Thursday for Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The federal government will fully reimburse any small or medium sized business that provides workers with paid time off to get vaccinated or take their family members to get vaccinated

"Employers, this costs you nothing," the president said.

RELATED: Why did the CDC update its mask guidance? Some breakthrough cases may be infectious, data shows

The president asked states and cities to use federal rescue funds to give $100 to anyone who gets fully vaccinated from now on.

Every federal government employee will also be asked to attest to their vaccination status.

"Anyone who does not attest or is not vaccinated will be required to mask no matter where they work, test one or two times a week to see if they've acquired COVID, socially distance and generally will not be allowed to travel for work," Biden said.

Similar standards will apply for federal contractors.

From the public to private sector, Uber announced it'll delay office its reopening and make the coronavirus vaccination mandatory for U.S. employees.

Following in the footsteps of companies like Facebook and Twitter, which announced they'll require employees to be vaccinated before returning to the office.

VIDEO: Bay Area doctor lists 4 main reasons why he believes everyone should mask indoors again
EMBED More News Videos

A USCF doctor explains why he believes everyone should be wearing masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status.



Twitter also announced the closing of their offices in San Francisco and New York Wednesday after those locations had recently reopened at 50% capacity.

It's not just tech giants, smaller Bay Area start-ups are also issuing vaccine requirements.

Hayley Leibson is the cofounder and co-CEO of Neverland, an online home garden marketplace.

"We've been working remotely thus far we're a team of 10, but we're a hybrid company that'll meet in person twice a year," said Leibson.

Before that in-person meeting, Leibson says Neverland is requiring all employees get vaccinated.

"We think it's extremely important for us and our employees to be vaccinated in order to best protect ourselves and our communities," she said.

Leibson says any employee who is not vaccinated would not be able to attend the in-person meeting.

"We hope that more start-ups and more technology companies require that their employees get vaccinated as well to protect communities," said Leibson.

A move by the government and private employers to protect the public.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoface maskcdcbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiahealth caredoctorsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News