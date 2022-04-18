Evacuations underway at Vallejo City Hall, Vallejo Authority Building due to bomb threat: Police

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Evacuations are underway at Vallejo City Hall and the Vallejo Authority Building due a possible bomb threat, police said Monday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid and evacuate the area around 555 Santa Clara Street and 200 Georgia Street.

The Vallejo Police Department and Vallejo Fire Department are actively investigating.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.



