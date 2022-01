VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened in Vallejo on Saturday night.The incident occurred around 9:30p.m. on Shasta Street.Police say when officers arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames.Two people inside that car died after it crashed into a tree.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, an older adult suffered minor injuries after bystanders pulled him away from his car - which was hit by the other car before it crashed.He was treated and is expected to be okay.