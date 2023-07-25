City of Vallejo may declare state of emergency over lack of police officers

On Tuesday, the Vallejo City Council will vote on whether to declare a state of emergency over police staffing numbers.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A growing crisis in the Vallejo Police Department. On Tuesday, the Vallejo City Council will vote on whether to declare a state of emergency over police staffing numbers.

"Against all odds - right. I mean they're absolutely against all odds. And for that I am deeply concerned," said Vallejo City Councilmember, Cristina Arriola.

For years, the number of people in the department has been falling.

Police data from March showing the department was down to 67 full-duty sworn officers - 36 of whom were on patrol.

Interim Police Chief, Jason Ta, laying out the dire statistics to city council.

"It is worse than, and I'm quoting the consultant that we used, worse than anything than they've ever experienced," he said.

VPD has been under scrutiny for years and is currently under supervision by the Department of Justice.

Back in 2020, it received heavy criticism for the death of Sean Monterrosa.

Vallejo City Councilmember, Cristina Arriola, says VPD has a problem with both retaining and recruiting officers.

"They're probably going to think, you know what, I can probably get a better job in Phoenix. Or I can probably be able to move on up. We can't do that here and there are so many obstacles," she said.

In order to fix the problem, Arriola says the council is considering a variety of different solutions.

One of them being the possibility of offering financial incentives.

"You master 'x' amount of years here with us, you're good to go," said Arriola.

If approved, the emergency declaration would allow the city manager to provide more resources to VPD.

However, Arriola says, she wants more details at Tuesday's meeting before signing off.

"I'm really concerned about this blank emergency declaration. What does that mean?"

