Man, 4-year-old injured in shooting outside Vallejo shopping center, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to Vallejo Police Department.
Around 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the parking lot of the Springstowne Shopping Center.
When police arrived, they found a man and a 4 year-old child "suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound."
Medical personnel responded to the scene and rushed both victims to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the man shot was in a car with his wife and three children, and that when they parked, the suspect(s) opened fire into the vehicle.
Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.
