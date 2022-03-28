Oscars

Oscars 2022: Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Academy Awards after-parties

LOS ANGELES -- Now that the Oscars are over, the Hollywood glitz and glam goes on.

Dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various after parties all over Los Angeles to celebrate the end of a long awards season, often ditching their red-carpet attire for new party-ready looks. Here's what you need to know about 2022's Oscar parties:

Vanity Fair party


This year's Vanity Fair party, hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

A-listers will be invited to pose in front of photographer Mark Seliger's custom-built portrait studio inside the after party.

"It's the kind of party where you'd catch Sharon Stone giving Leonardo DiCaprio bunny ears, Meryl Streep snagging a photo op with Kate Winslet's Oscar, Kanye West congratulating Brad Pitt on his Oscar win, or Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak reuniting in the photo booth," according to Vanity Fair.

The Governors Ball


Immediately after the Oscars broadcast, the The Governors Ball will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Hollywood & Highland.

The glamorous party will also feature a variety of dishes by Wolfgang Puck Catering and Ghetto Gastro plus libations created by globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly.

The Gold Party


Celeb power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z will host one of the most coveted parties of the night at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

VIPs are invited to attend starting at 11 p.m. PT.

Mercedez-Benz party



The luxury automaker is hosting a viewing party for stars and insiders from the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elton John's Oscar party


Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack are joining Elton John to co-host the superstar's charity Oscar watch party at West Hollywood Park.

It is the 30th year the singer has hosted a viewing party to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

John joined via live satellite from his concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, as he planned his tour around the original Oscars date of Feb. 27.
