Kardashians, Smiths, Zendaya, more pose on red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars party: PHOTOS

Many who attended the 94th Academy Awards changed their looks for the post-Oscar party, while even more big Hollywood names who didn't attend the ceremony made an appearance.
Attendees at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills ranged from Jeff Goldblum and Jean Smart to Monica Lewinsky and Kendall Jenner. Major stars and newly minted Oscar winners were everywhere.
Will Smith and his family were among the guests, who were given outsized attention after he slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. He was spotted gleefully dancing with his wife and waving his best actor trophy in the air.
As usual, members of the Kardashian clan made their annual Vanity Fair party appearance. Kim wore a skin-tight, bold-blue gown with built-in gloves, while sister Kendall Jenner rocked a black dress with a fanning bust.
Zendaya swapped her ceremony metallic skirt for a sharp black suit paired with a pink button-down and matching tie. Chastain also traded in her Oscar pastels for a shimmering green gown.
This time around, Timothee Chalamet covered his chest for the carpet, sporting a striking biker-inspired look.
Tessa Thompson made a statement with an oversized jacket collar and shorts. Anya Taylor-Joy paired her sheer-black fit with a face-covering lace veil.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.