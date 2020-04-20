Coronavirus California

California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order

VENICE, Calif. -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park in Venice, Calif. over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.

City crews poured sand into the park to keep large crowds from gathering during the Safer at Home orders.

The Recreation and Parks Department said, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.

RELATED: Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyvenicevenice beachcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicparkcovid 19 outbreakskateboardingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 600
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing on 4/20
Coronavirus: Bolinas offers free COVID-19 testing to every resident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Bolinas offers free COVID-19 testing to every resident
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Live coronavirus updates: US death toll tops 40,000, nearly 750,000 infected nationwide
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing on 4/20
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states during pandemic
Show More
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
AccuWeather forecast: A few showers today, coolest afternoon this week
More TOP STORIES News