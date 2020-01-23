Traffic

3 animals get new lease on life after truck hauling livestock crashes on the way to slaughterhouse

NEW YORK CITY -- A truck hauling livestock collided with a tanker on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City Thursday morning.

One animal was killed and three others injured -- but it appears those lucky survivors have a new lease on life, as the truck was headed to a slaughterhouse.

The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.

The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say one sheep died in the crash, while a calf and two sheep were treated at Animal Care Centers of NYC and released to the Skylands Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary.

The other animals, 12 lambs, 2 goats, and 3 calves, were uninjured and picked up by another truck to complete their trip to the slaughterhouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybrooklynlivestocktractor trailertraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News