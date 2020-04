Video shows hundreds of bystanders watching massive sideshow in Sacramento amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol says it broke up a massive sideshow on Sunday involving anywhere from 100 to 150 cars in South Sacramento amid the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.In video obtained by ABC7 News, a huge crowd can be seen watching the cars drive in circles at an intersection in an incorporated part of the county.The CHP says they believe there were approximately 300 people at the scene.While attempting to stop the sideshow, one vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit began.A separate CHP unit that was responding, spotted the suspect's vehicle and turned in front of them. The suspect smashed into the side of the officer's unit and lost control of his car.The driver, 18-year-old Christian Alvarado Muchaca from Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.Two juvenile passengers, 17 years old and 16 years old, were taken to the hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.The CHP says the officer in the partol car was not injured.The California Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that sideshows are not only illegal, they are extremely dangerous. When you mix thousands of pounds of vehicle with speed, it takes only a second for a tragedy to occur-endangering life, risking injury, and causing property damage.