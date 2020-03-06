Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in man running down California freeway, violent arrest

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. -- Two suspects in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a wild chase Thursday night in California with a hood blocking the windshield and two tires blown out by spike strips.

By the end, the car was sending off sparks as it was forced to eventually slow down on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

The driver jumped out and tried to dodge speeding traffic on the freeway on foot before deputies were able to swarm him and take him into custody as he continued to struggle. One deputy was clipped by a car but appeared to avoid serious injury.

There were reports of gunfire being exchanged between the suspects and deputies early in the chase. After it concluded, paramedics were seen treating the passenger who appeared to have serious injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a chase through the Palmdale area with a hood blocking the windshield and two tires blown out by spike trips.



The chase started in the Palmdale area and the suspects eventually drove through a security fence at the Palmdale airport and then got on a nearby freeway.


For much of the chase, the car's hood appeared to be up and blocking the windshield. Also at least two tires were seen falling off after spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle was able to keep driving at speeds over 50 mph.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiapolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmenthigh speed chaseu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Test results expected from ship off Calif. coast
Coronavirus: SF preparing for possible arrival of cruise ship
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
Grand Princess passenger expects COVID-19 test results soon
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Show More
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Can your dog or cat get coronavirus? Here's what one vet says
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Here's why coronavirus is easy to kill and how you can do it at home
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
More TOP STORIES News