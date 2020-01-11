Vikings vs. 49ers: Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets Levi's Stadium

San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday's 49ers game against the Vikings is the first playoff game ever at Levi's stadium! It's sold out, but the Niners gave fans a chance to win tickets Friday afternoon.

49ers Faithful had eight chances to win a pair of tickets to Saturday's sold-out NFC Divisional Playoff game between our top-seeded 49ers and the six seeded Minnesota Vikings. In order to get those tickets, fans had to head out to Levi's Stadium and over to the Great America parking lot.

One way they could win those tickets was to slide down a 35-foot Slip 'N Slide and recreate the epic slide performed by Nick Bosa after the game ending sack that lead to the Niner's Week 6 win against the Redskins.

If they didn't want to brave the Slip 'N Slide, they could also enter to win tickets by following different 49ers related accounts on social media, but they had to be present to win.

If you're still looking to purchase a ticket, the team is encouraging fans to go through verified sources like 49ers.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.

The Niners are hosting two official watch parties. One is at SPIN on Folsom Street in San Francisco, the other is at San Pedro Square in San Jose. Both of these start at 12:30 tomorrow and the events are first-come, first-serve. They also have some giveaway items and raffle prizes at the end of each quarter.

