Activists demand SFPD town hall meeting to address violence against Asian American community

Activists marched from San Francisco's North Beach to Chinatown Sunday, calling for violence against the AAPI community to stop.

Community activists marched from San Francisco's North Beach to Chinatown Sunday, calling for violence against the AAPI community to stop.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's Asian-American community is stepping up, demanding action and answers about recent brutal attacks on its elder community, including the horrific beating of a 70-year-old woman in her own apartment building.

On Sunday, a march and rally were held to say enough is enough.

EXCLUSIVE: SF commissioner-at-large calls for change after brutal assault outside SOMA home

Community activists marched from North Beach to Chinatown, calling for violence against the AAPI community to stop.

"People are scared. It feels like open season on the Asian-American community, especially the most vulnerable segments of our community," said activist Christina Chen.

This week, ABC7 News was first to air a disturbing surveillance video showing a 70-year-old grandmother, known as Mrs. Ren, being brutally beaten and kicked in face by four suspects trying to rob her inside her very own housing complex.

EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in SF housing complex

"It's been a week, so far perpetrators have not been caught. We are demanding answers from SFPD Chief Scott and from city officials," said Justin Zhu from Stand With Asian Americans.

"Every time an elder is beaten or killed, I see very little response from elected officials," said Chen.

Activists say they're tired of waiting for real-time solutions to help protect members of the community. They're demanding SFPD Chief William Scott hold a town hall meeting on the issue within the next 10 days.

RELATED: 84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in San Francisco

San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benidicto says he'll work to make it happen.

"This is an emergency and should be treated like one," said Benedicto.

Police say they're increasing foot patrols around North Beach and Chinatown and are actively searching for suspects responsible for the beating and robbery of Mrs. Ren.

"We will not stop until we find these suspects we won't give up until these people are arrested and brought to justice," said SFPD Lieutenant Mark Moreno.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live