Viral video shows Stockton couple accidentally lock themselves in dog crates

In the viral video, we see the man and his partner get into the dog crates. After a few seconds, they realize they are both locked in.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A couple from Stockton learned the hard way that if you are going to test out dog crates, only one person needs to do the testing.

In the viral video, the man goes towards the crate and gets in. His partner then gets into the crate next to him and closes the door behind her.

After a few seconds, the couple realizes they are both locked in the crates.

They were eventually able to free themselves by maneuvering the crates in front of one another and opening them up.

The couple said that if they had not been able to free themselves, they would have had to "ask Alexa" to call their neighbors to come and free them.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live