San Francisco advocacy groups help register homeless to vote in November's election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last day to register to vote for the 2020 Presidential Election in California is Oct. 19, and Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day is pushing to get anyone signed up who wants to participate in the electoral process.

Two groups want to make sure that includes members of the Tenderloin's homeless population in San Francisco.

The Register on the Block event on Tuesday is registering anybody who is homeless, and willing and able to vote.

The event is a partnership with the St. Anthony's Foundation, which supports homeless in the city with targeted rehabilitation and social services, and San Francisco Rising.

The homeless are able to complete voter registration at the St. Anthony's Foundation center, and learn more on the importance of exercising their right to vote.

If you still need to register to vote, or have questions about the process, click here for a full voter guide.

In the 2016 election, San Francisco County had 80% voter turnout of registered voters compared to 75% across the state of California.

