SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California voters will now be deciding on an issue that has been proposed several times in the state over the last 16 years. A Constitutional amendment would allow 17-year-olds the right to vote in California's primary elections, only if they are 18-years-old by the time the general election rolls around in November.
ACA 4 was approved in the California legislature last Friday, authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco.
But the lawmaker who last tried to get the amendment approved by voters, was Assemblyman Evan Low, D-San Jose. He joined ABC7's Kristen Sze live on Getting Answers: Live at 3 p.m. to explain what is different in this version of the proposal, and why voters should let their younger citizens have the right to vote.
It was not long ago when ABC7 spoke to a Santa Cruz county teenager who called it a 'political oversight'.
RELATED: Scotts Valley teen says 'political oversight' keeping him, others from voting in 2020 primary
Currently, 17 other U.S. states allow underage voters the right to vote in primary elections if they are 18-years-old by the date of the general election.
You can join the daily conversation and stream Getting Answers: Live at 3 p.m. by clicking here.
Watch the full interview with Low in the media player above.
Bay Area lawmaker Evan Low argues why 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in California's primary elections
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News