California lawmaker introduces bill to make voting mandatory

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California assemblyman Marc Levine from San Rafael is introducing a bill to make voting mandatory.That's according to the Press Democrat.The Democrat represents Marin and southern Sonoma counties.Levine argues that Californians have a civic duty to vote. However, he says he isn't trying to punish anyone.The bill would require anyone who qualifies to vote to cast a ballot either marked or unmarked, in whole or in part.