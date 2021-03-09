Berkeley considers resolution that allows VP Kamala Harris' childhood home to become a historic landmark

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' childhood home in Berkeley may someday be given landmark status.Right now, only places where historic events took place can be designated a historic landmark. However, the Berkeley City Council is considering a measure, which would extend landmark status to homes of historic residents.Council members are expected to discuss the measure Tuesday night.If passed, those wanting to give Harris' former home landmark status would need file an application. Then, the city council and Berkeley's Landmarks Preservation Commission would have to approve it.Harris made history by becoming the first U.S. Vice President of Black and Asian descent. As a child, she lived in a home on Bancroft Way and attended Thousand Oaks Elementary School.