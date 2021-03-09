Society

Berkeley considers resolution that allows VP Kamala Harris' childhood home to become a historic landmark

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' childhood home in Berkeley may someday be given landmark status.

Right now, only places where historic events took place can be designated a historic landmark. However, the Berkeley City Council is considering a measure, which would extend landmark status to homes of historic residents.

Council members are expected to discuss the measure Tuesday night.

RELATED: Senator Kamala Harris part of Berkeley integration bussing back in 1969

If passed, those wanting to give Harris' former home landmark status would need file an application. Then, the city council and Berkeley's Landmarks Preservation Commission would have to approve it.

Harris made history by becoming the first U.S. Vice President of Black and Asian descent. As a child, she lived in a home on Bancroft Way and attended Thousand Oaks Elementary School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleykamala harrishistorygovernment
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: 2 Bay Area counties could move into red tier
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Why student loan debt is a racial, gendered issue
AccuWeather forecast: Wintry showers today through tomorrow
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Show More
UC Davis will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Doctor excited to see grandparents thanks to new CDC guidelines
Santa Rosa offers new music relief grants for pandemic pause
Thousands receive less-than-recommended vaccine doses at Coliseum
State Superintendent discusses in-person classes, learning loss
More TOP STORIES News